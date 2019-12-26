Alphabet (GOOG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG):

12/25/2019 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/21/2019 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2019 – Alphabet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cleveland Research.

12/7/2019 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/5/2019 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/3/2019 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2019 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2019 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/4/2019 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/4/2019 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/29/2019 – Alphabet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

10/29/2019 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2019 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2019 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2019 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/29/2019 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/29/2019 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

10/29/2019 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $1,425.00 to $1,460.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2019 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2019 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $4.54 on Thursday, reaching $1,348.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,642. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $983.00 and a 52 week high of $1,365.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $930.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,324.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,217.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 144,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $7,291,659.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,137 shares of company stock valued at $119,053,686. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

