Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives $23.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSWC shares. ValuEngine cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. National Securities started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.96. 23,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 million. Research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 112.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest by 1.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 116,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 521.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 31.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 59.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

