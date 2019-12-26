VeriCoin Hits Market Cap of $679,638.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $679,638.00 and $252.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00062696 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00085626 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000819 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00073118 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,251.64 or 1.00339715 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002153 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,360,005 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Poloniex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

