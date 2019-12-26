THEKEY Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $16,620.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, LBank, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000120 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,397,788,318 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Coinrail, Bit-Z, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

