RED (RED) Tops One Day Volume of $18,883.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. RED has a total market cap of $235,801.00 and $18,883.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00554234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009055 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000494 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

