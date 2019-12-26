Delphy One Day Volume Reaches $5,354.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Delphy token can now be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Delphy has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $5,354.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00183963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.27 or 0.01194215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025278 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00119110 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Delphy’s genesis date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

