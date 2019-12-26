HOQU One Day Volume Reaches $32,838.00 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. One HOQU token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and BitForex. HOQU has a market capitalization of $229,061.00 and $32,838.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HOQU alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00183963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.27 or 0.01194215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025278 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00119110 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.