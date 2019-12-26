Spectrecoin Price Hits $0.0760 on Top Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $1,642.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00001051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Bisq. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00021915 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003571 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024948 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.06 or 0.02561579 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008402 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSPECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.