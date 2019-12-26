Viberate Achieves Market Cap of $3.64 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Viberate token can currently be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Bancor Network and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Viberate has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Viberate has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $416,959.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Viberate Profile

Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,159,794 tokens. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Viberate

Viberate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, HitBTC, Coinbe and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

