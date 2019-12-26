HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) versus Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Financial Comparison

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) and Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HomeStreet and Orrstown Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet 0 1 2 0 2.67 Orrstown Financial Services 0 1 2 0 2.67

HomeStreet presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.19%. Orrstown Financial Services has a consensus price target of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.13%. Given Orrstown Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orrstown Financial Services is more favorable than HomeStreet.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HomeStreet and Orrstown Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet $507.66 million 1.64 $40.03 million $1.48 23.05 Orrstown Financial Services $86.69 million 2.97 $12.81 million $1.81 12.70

HomeStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Orrstown Financial Services. Orrstown Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomeStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of HomeStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of HomeStreet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

HomeStreet has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HomeStreet and Orrstown Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet 5.66% 4.88% 0.49% Orrstown Financial Services 12.07% 8.97% 0.83%

Summary

Orrstown Financial Services beats HomeStreet on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services. It also offers consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate, construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects, commercial business loans, and agricultural loans; and bridge loans and permanent loans primarily on single family residences, as well as on office, retail, industrial, and multifamily property types. This segment provides its products and services through bank branches, lending centers, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Mortgage Banking segment originates single family residential mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. This segment is also involved in the sale of loans on a servicing-released and servicing-retained basis to securitizers and correspondent lenders. As of December 31, 2018, it had a network of 60 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, the Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and 32 primary stand-alone home loan centers and 6 primary commercial lending centers. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, the company provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors name; and offers retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, it offers investment advisory services through an office in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company provides its banking and bank-related services through branches located in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Washington County, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

