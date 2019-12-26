Zacks: BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Given $7.08 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the six brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. BEST’s rating score has improved by 9.1% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $7.08 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BEST an industry rank of 187 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get BEST alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BEST in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEST. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BEST during the 3rd quarter worth $28,841,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BEST during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,842,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BEST in the third quarter worth approximately $5,245,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in BEST in the third quarter worth approximately $2,934,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in BEST during the third quarter worth $2,640,000. 20.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEST traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 894,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. BEST has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. BEST had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BEST will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BEST (BEST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.