Zacks: BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Given $7.08 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the six brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. BEST’s rating score has improved by 9.1% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.
Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $7.08 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BEST an industry rank of 187 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BEST in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
Shares of NYSE:BEST traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 894,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. BEST has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19.
BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. BEST had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BEST will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About BEST
BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.
