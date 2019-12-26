Dragon Coins Price Hits $0.0504 on Major Exchanges (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $17.57 million and approximately $42,218.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, IDEX and Sistemkoin. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00183963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.27 or 0.01194215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025278 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00119110 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins’ genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

