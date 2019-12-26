Pirl Price Hits $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. In the last week, Pirl has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Pirl has a market capitalization of $363,588.00 and approximately $5,786.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 61,388,454 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

