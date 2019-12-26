Analysts Expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Quidel posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quidel.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Quidel had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Quidel’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QDEL. Craig Hallum raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 15,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $1,097,893.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 22,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $1,627,914.43. Insiders have sold a total of 43,625 shares of company stock worth $3,054,807 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 190.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 7.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.65. The company had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,972. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Quidel has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.