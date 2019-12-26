Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Prevail Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Prevail Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prevail Therapeutics.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prevail Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,457,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRVL traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,058. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 17.05 and a quick ratio of 17.05. Prevail Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $18.28.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

