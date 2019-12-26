Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.18

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.18 and last traded at $60.16, with a volume of 152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.6173 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9,000.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

