Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.30

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.30 and last traded at $66.28, with a volume of 8160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.78.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.2623 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 119.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 26.0% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 83,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 18.1% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 19,156 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

