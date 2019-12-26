Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.30

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.30 and last traded at $66.28, with a volume of 8160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.78.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.09.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.2623 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPXL)
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
