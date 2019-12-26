Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.33

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.33 and last traded at $39.33, with a volume of 5831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.59.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $136.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -8.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at $1,381,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 26,550 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 567.2% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 64,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 54,750 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 65.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 31,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 415,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 68,568 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

