Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.22

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.22 and last traded at $73.92, with a volume of 5647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.93.

Several brokerages recently commented on MYOK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.22.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 2.06.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57. Analysts predict that Myokardia Inc will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jake Bauer sold 18,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $1,325,444.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,709.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $295,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,081.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock worth $4,391,646 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Myokardia during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Myokardia by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Myokardia during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Myokardia by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 18.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter.

Myokardia Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYOK)

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

