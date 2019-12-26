Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $244.80

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $244.80 and last traded at $244.80, with a volume of 653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $243.85.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.6513 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,365,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,966,000 after buying an additional 597,141 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 955,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,581,000 after buying an additional 33,918 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 543,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,565,000 after buying an additional 18,574 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 260,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,970,000 after buying an additional 93,586 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

