Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.31

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.31 and last traded at $47.15, with a volume of 10211146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $935,038.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,874,722.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,326,381 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

