Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.40

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPG shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. DNB Markets raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.30 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dorian LPG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $830.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $91.63 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.52%.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ltd Bw sold 164,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $1,860,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $146,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $985,882.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 575,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 37,527 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 6,595.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 649,041 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth about $3,698,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

