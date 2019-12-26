Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.48

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.48 and last traded at $85.42, with a volume of 1871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.30.

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.81. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,242,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,709.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $285,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,652 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,246.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,461,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,775,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 460,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

