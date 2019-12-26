iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $242.48

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $242.48 and last traded at $242.48, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.55.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.57 and its 200 day moving average is $222.25.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.
iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IGM)
iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).
