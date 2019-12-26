iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $242.48

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $242.48 and last traded at $242.48, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.55.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.57 and its 200 day moving average is $222.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $516,000.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IGM)

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

