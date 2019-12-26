First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Hits New 1-Year High at $542.12

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $542.12 and last traded at $542.12, with a volume of 1378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $538.23.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $521.13 and a 200 day moving average of $474.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.15.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $11.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $437.36 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 25.04%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 35.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 113,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,556,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

