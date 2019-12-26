iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Hits New 52-Week High at $136.60

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $136.60 and last traded at $136.60, with a volume of 6260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.33.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.92.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.1535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.
iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWD)
iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).
