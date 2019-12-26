iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Hits New 52-Week High at $136.60

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $136.60 and last traded at $136.60, with a volume of 6260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.33.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.1535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWD. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,670.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,332,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,533 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,120,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,496,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,350,000 after buying an additional 184,048 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 608.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 149,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after buying an additional 128,027 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWD)

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

