Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.78

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 62918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

GGB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gerdau SA will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gerdau by 1,100.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gerdau by 2,993.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

