Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.61

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.61 and last traded at $39.56, with a volume of 69118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.56.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Enbridge by 319.7% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343,790 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,289,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,784,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,630 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1,462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,325,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,532 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $98,372,000. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

