Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.79

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 162872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Frontline from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Frontline had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $187.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Frontline Ltd will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -285.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the second quarter valued at $538,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 111,886 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth $260,000. 21.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

