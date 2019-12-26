SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.50

Shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 2618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

SSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a net margin of 37.89% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 562.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 73,279 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 780,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 133,324 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 4,316.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,742 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Finally, Pecaut & CO. lifted its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 392,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEASPAN CORP/SH SH

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

