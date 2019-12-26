Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $212.64

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $212.64 and last traded at $212.61, with a volume of 48331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.92.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.4577 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $3,226,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, 3D Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

