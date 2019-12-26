Insider Buying: Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Major Shareholder Buys 606,302 Shares of Stock

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 606,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $8,815,631.08. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ATNX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,254. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Athenex Inc has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Athenex had a negative net margin of 146.51% and a negative return on equity of 98.13%. The business had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athenex Inc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Athenex in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athenex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Athenex in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Athenex by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

