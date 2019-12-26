Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.30

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.30 and last traded at $32.05, with a volume of 7351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.44. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 205.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,309.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

