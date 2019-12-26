John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HTD remained flat at $$27.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,639. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $28.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

