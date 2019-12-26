New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.14

New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

New Germany Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE GF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.62. 11,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,300. New Germany Fund has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

