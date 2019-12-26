Canlan Ice Sports Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:ICE)

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Canlan Ice Sports Corp (TSE:ICE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Canlan Ice Sports stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 942. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.94. Canlan Ice Sports has a 1-year low of C$4.32 and a 1-year high of C$5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11.

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.60 million during the quarter.

Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates in six segments: Ice and Field Sales, Food & Beverage, Sports Store, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

Dividend History for Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE)

