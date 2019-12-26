Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Announces $0.08 — Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0792 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock remained flat at $$13.80 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

