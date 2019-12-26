Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:ZDV)

Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf (TSE:ZDV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of TSE ZDV traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,780. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.21. Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf has a 1-year low of C$14.68 and a 1-year high of C$17.98.

