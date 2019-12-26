John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:PDT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.87. 44,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,185. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

