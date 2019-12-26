SEEK (ASX:SEK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.62

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and traded as high as $23.04. SEEK shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 237,990 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$21.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion and a PE ratio of 45.91.

In related news, insider Andrew Bassat 243,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th.

About SEEK (ASX:SEK)

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through SEEK Asia Pacific & Americas, and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and related services; and sourcing and placement of candidates into roles online, as well as the distribution and provision higher education courses.

