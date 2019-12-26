LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.39. LiqTech International shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 3,010 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 million.

In related news, Director Mark Vernon purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 130,000 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $651,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIQT. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the third quarter worth $4,284,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 313,845 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 125,092 shares in the last quarter.

LiqTech International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

