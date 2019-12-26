Firestone Diamonds (LON:FDI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.01

Firestone Diamonds PLC (LON:FDI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $0.63. Firestone Diamonds shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 65,433 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.

Firestone Diamonds Company Profile (LON:FDI)

Firestone Diamonds plc mines, explores for, and develops diamond properties in Lesotho and Botswana. Its flagship asset is the Liqhobong diamond mine located in Lesotho Highlands. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

