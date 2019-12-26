Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

Bengal Energy Ltd (TSE:BNG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.06. Bengal Energy shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 22,000 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.52.

Bengal Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNG)

Bengal Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia and India. It principally holds interests in the Cuisinier, Barrolka, and Tookoonooka situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

