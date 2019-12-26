Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.28

Shares of Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.28 and traded as low as $2.88. Sprott shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 154,375 shares.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Sprott from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Sprott alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $736.03 million and a P/E ratio of 36.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$26.74 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

About Sprott (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.