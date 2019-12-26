Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.48

Quadrise Fuels International Plc (LON:QFI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.48 and traded as low as $2.91. Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 2,120 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QFI shares. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

