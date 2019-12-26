Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.52

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.52 and traded as low as $13.31. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 44,370 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.48. The company has a market cap of $292.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.19%.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.