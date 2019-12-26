Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.61

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.61 and traded as low as $1.40. Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 9,816 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $7.62 million and a PE ratio of -3.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.60.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

