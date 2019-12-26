EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $501.07

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $501.07 and traded as low as $388.50. EVRAZ shares last traded at $395.90, with a volume of 380,677 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EVRAZ to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 371.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 498.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.60.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company's products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

