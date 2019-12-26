China Gold International Resrcs (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.99

China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd (OTCMKTS:JINFF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.79. China Gold International Resrcs shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 1,211 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.

About China Gold International Resrcs (OTCMKTS:JINFF)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, principally engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine that comprise a licensed area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrorkongka County in Tibet.

