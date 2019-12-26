CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.58

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.58 and traded as low as $13.21. CSP shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 853 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSP stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of CSP worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

About CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

